ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber told the Atlantic School Board Tuesday morning that it will cost between $5.5 and $6 million for the clean up and reconstruction of the Atlantic Middle School, following a roof fire in July.
Barber said the figures came from Scott Signor, an EMC Insurance representative, and that insurance would cover the cost to restore the school to its original form before the fire occurred. Barber did not present a specific breakdown of the cost but said cleaning is estimated at $2 million. That includes a previous $875,000 contract with First Onsite for the initial cleanup, approved by the board at the end of July, and costs to move items to locations where classes were being taught during the cleanup as well as costs to clean the roof decking and remove soot from the gym.
He said the rest of the money — between $3.5 to $4 million — would be used to restore the school to its pre-fire condition. The restoration will include replacing flooring, ceilings, and lighting, and include options for new carpeting, wood flooring and concrete for the floors as well as drop ceilings and LED lighting.
Middle school teachers were surveyed and by a 3 to 1 margin said they preferred carpet to wood flooring. Officials with First Onsite will have to come back to the board with exact costs on different options at a later date.
Barber said the middle school gym will be open to use for upcoming practices when middle school basketball season starts, however, students and staff will only be able to enter and exit from one location.