ATLANTIC – Santa made his first appearance of the holiday season in Atlantic Thursday night to help turn on the lights in downtown Atlantic.
Kathy Somers introduced Santa as he took the stage in front of the Rock Island Depot, and told the crowd that coming to Atlantic and turning on the lights is a highlight each year.
“This is one of my favorite things,” he said. “But I can’t do it alone.”
Santa asked everyone to shout “Ho, ho, ho,” to make the lights turn on, on Chestnut Street, and it took several tries.
“I think we have to be a little bit louder,” he said after one try.
Eventually, it worked, and Santa proceeded to head to his cabin in the Atlantic City Park to visit with kids of all ages about what they want for Christmas.
There will be Santa visits at the cabin and carriage rides in downtown Atlantic during the last Saturday in November from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and during December at the following dates and times: Dec. 2: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4: 3-5 p.m.; Dec. 9: 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 11: 1:30 — 3:30 p.m.; Dec. 16: 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 18: 1:30 — 3:30 p.m.; and Dec. 23: 5:30-7:30 p.m.