Crops irrigate

Commodity group leaders emphasized the need to avoid any cuts to crop insurance and commodity programs in the farm bill. 

 Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Virtually all of Iowa’s corn seed is in the ground, and soybeans aren’t far behind, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags