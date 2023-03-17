Pizza, Puzzles, and Pub Night on April 15

Atlantic – The Cass County Library Association (CCLA) will hold a Pizza, Puzzle, & Pub Night on Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Venue in Atlantic to raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in Cass County. The event is a race to be the first team to complete a 300-piece puzzle, eat a large pizza (from Desperados), and drink 12 bottled or canned beverages. Those who choose to drink an alcoholic beverage should come with appropriate ID. Teams of four can register for $100 and individuals can watch the event for $10. There will be other “puzzle up” opportunities for an extra charge during the event. Cash bar will also be open.

