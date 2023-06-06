dry soil - drought

(Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Much of western Iowa is suffering from some degree of drought.

 (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Drought conditions expanded in Iowa last week and might encompass the entire state by month’s end, according to a new report by the federal Climate Prediction Center.

