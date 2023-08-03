Corn 4 a Cause to host Community Sweet Corn Day

Corn 4 a Cause is hosting a community sweet corn picking day this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8-10 a.m. Area residents are invited to the farm north of Atlantic to pick a dozen ears of free sweet corn to take home to their household, and welcomed to pick extra sweet corn to share with neighbors in need.
Corn 4 a Cause is an Atlantic-area non-profit that donates as much corn as they sell because they want all Iowans to be able to enjoy sweet corn.
Teens and adults with all ranges of sweet corn picking experience are welcome at this Saturday’s event. Closely-monitored children are also welcome.
Corn 4 a Cause will provide breakfast snacks and orange juice. All pickers are encouraged to bring a bottle of water, and wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Light long sleeves, pants, close-toed shoes, gardening gloves, and safety glasses are recommended for premium safety.
RSVP to Ciara Hoegh at corn4acause@gmail.com or 712-249-5870 for exact field location.
Corn 4 a Cause shares sweet corn and popcorn through Cass County food pantries, Grow Another Row, and other organizations. More information on Corn 4 a Cause can be found at https://corn4acause.org/.