ADAIR COUNTY – Two arrest warrants were served to Nebraska resident Luis Penaloza Garcia Monday night due to the result of an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation into the crash and recovery of a stolen vehicle in the median of Interstate 80 near the Adair rest areas in Adair County; and then the subsequent break-in at a rural residence located southwest of Casey, Adair County on June 9.
Garcia was arrested for burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. The total bond for all charges has been set at $70,000 cash only. The arrest warrants were served to Garcia after he was released from the Des Moines Hospital, and is in the Adair County Jail awaiting to appear before the magistrate.
At 3:18 a.m. on June 9, the Adair County Communications Center received a cellular 911 call reporting a vehicle in the median of Interstate 80, near the Adair rest areas.
An Adair County Deputy responded to the scene, determining the vehicle, which had crashed, was one that had been reported as stolen to the Omaha Police Department previously. There was no driver in the vehicle, and officers from the Stuart Police Department were called in with their K9 unit to search for the driver.
At about 4:30 a.m. on June 9, the Adair County Communications Center received a 911 call from a rural residence southwest of Casey from the occupant of the residence who said someone had been trying to break into his home, and that he had shot that individual.
Officers searching for the driver of the stolen vehicle were in the area and responded, rendering first aid to the wounded subject. Adair Rescue and Adair County Ambulance responded to the scene to provide additional assistance, and the wounded individual was transported by Air-Ambulance to Des Moines, to be treated for injuries.
It is believed that the sole resident of the home woke to the sound of strange noises. A short time later, there were additional loud noises and glass breaking, and the resident encountered an individual whom he believed to be unlawfully attempting to enter his home through a broken window. The resident fired multiple shots at the suspected intruder, then called 911.