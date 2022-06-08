ATLANTIC – Approximately 189 Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) customers lost power Tuesday night after trees or branches hit power lines causing the outage.
AMU General Manager Steve Tjpekes said most of the damage and outages were on the west side of Atlantic, and about half of the customers had their power restored within three hours and another group was restored within two hours. As of Wednesday morning, there were about nine customers that AMU staff was working to still restore power, which is due to working with the customer and an electrician to fix the problem.
Tjpekes said the cause for the majority of the outages were from a tree falling on a line, and a branch falling on a line.
“On Sunnyside Lane, a tree came down on a line,” he said. “In another place, a tree branch came down on airport road (near) the Sixth Street bridge.”
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said there was a lot of tree damage between Marne and Atlantic, and Atlantic got the majority of the rain. Reports say Atlantic received between 1.5 and 2 inches.
, Marne received almost 2 inches, and Wiota received almost 1.5 inches. Anita received almost an inch while Massena received almost half an inch.
Kennon said Atlantic also received the majority of the hail, but it was pea size or smaller, and he didn’t hear any reports of injuries or significant damage to property.