The Senate sent Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “school flexibility” bill back to the House Monday, rejecting some of the changes made to class requirements.
Senate File 391 makes multiple changes to state requirements for Iowa public schools aimed at helping schools deal with workforce shortages. The Senate passed the bill 34-16, removing some of the House changes.
While Democrats argued the bill will hurt Iowa schools, Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said the bill’s proposals come directly from school district administrators. Rural school districts have difficulties recruiting teachers and staff, he said, that urban districts may not face.
“I think that’s important for us to know,” Kraayenbrink said. “That there is that divide, where … most of those instructors are going to go to … the urban areas where the pay is a little bit better. And also where the need maybe is a little bit better as well, or higher.”
The bill allows high school teachers to instruct multiple sequential units of a subject at the same time in one classroom, loosens restrictions on community college instructors teaching high school classes and removes the requirement that school library staff are teacher librarians, allowing public librarians to work as school librarians.
Additionally, districts will no longer have to submit an annual report to the Iowa Department of Education proving their schools are meeting standards and addressing existing problems. Iowa school districts will continue to submit reports to the federal Department of Education.
Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, called the legislation a “do less’” bill.
“For years we’ve underfunded our public schools, making it harder for them to hire teachers, invest in strong education programs and serve our kids,” Donahue said. “Now we’re faced with that reality, that the majority solution is to lower the standards to match inadequate funding.”
Iowa students will also have some graduation requirements removed. The Senate amended the bill to only require two sequential units of secondary language classes, down from the current four unit requirement, rejecting the House’s proposal of three units. Schools will also no longer be required to offer a “financial literacy” class under the bill, which requires the topics to be incorporated into other classes. The bill also eliminates the technology literacy education requirement.
Lawmakers approved keeping schools’ CPR training requirement, which was no longer required in the original legislation. While many of the measures were removing requirements, the bill also adds a new limit on remote learning, with non-virtual schools allowed a maximum of five days or 30 hours of primarily online instruction each school year.
Kraayenbrink said these steps are not reducing standards, but providing solutions for rural Iowa school that can’t find teachers for subjects like foreign language classes.
He said that options like concurrent enrollment in Iowa community colleges or universities could help make up for shortages in cases where K-12 schools cannot offer classes required by some college admissions, such as four years of foreign language instruction.
“We’re not requiring our schools to offer less,” Kraayenbrink said. “… There are small rural schools out there, like I said before, that just can’t offer those four.”