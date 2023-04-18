Iowa capitol

The Senate sent Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “school flexibility” bill back to the House Monday, rejecting some of the changes made to class requirements.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags