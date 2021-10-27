GRISWOLD – The results of child care study in Griswold show a new facility is feasible, and supporters hope to have a plan in place by April.
Griswold Child Care Committee member Jared Wyman said the next step is to find volunteers to move forward with the project and to get a plan for the facility’s appearance and location.
“It’s a feasible project for the community,” Wyman said. “There’s definitely a need for it. We have a lot of work to do. We’re looking for volunteers who are willing to put some time in to make this thing happen. We’re trying to build committees and groups to get everybody moving in the same direction.”
Wyman said anyone who is interested in volunteering should email the committee at griswoldtigerchildcare@gmail.com.
“Anybody that has the drive or the need or the want to see this thing through can email us,” he said.
The facility is estimated to cost around $2 million and committee members are hoping to use American Rescue Act funds to pay for at least part of the project. The county has received $2.4 in relief funds, $200,000 of which has been earmarked to put auditor and recorder records online.
Wyman met with members of the Griswold School Board last month and asked if school officials could provide space for before and after school care before the facility is complete if needed. Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the board was willing to help.
“The board views this as a great thing, not only for the school district, but the entire community so they’re willing and able to do anything and everything they can to assist with that process,” Henrichs said.