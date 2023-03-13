CASS COUNTY – The annual IWCC Jazz and Wine Scholarship Fund-raiser was held on Saturday at the IWCC Cass County Center, and offered wine, appetizers and desserts. Recordings of jazz music were played this year instead of having Iowa Western students play live.

