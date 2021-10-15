VAN METER – The AC/GC Chargers took their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Bulldogs of Van Meter 41-7.
The Chargers took control at the opening kickoff, as AC/GC running back Cayden Jensen ran the ball 87 yards for a touchdown, putting 7 points on the board early.
With the Chargers kicking off to Van Meter, the Bulldogs started on their own 25 yard-line. They were able to advance the ball to their own 33 yard-line, when they fumbled it, leading to a 4th and 2 play.
After Van Meter kicked the ball to the Chargers, they took it on their own 32 yard-line. Charger running back Gavin Cornelison advanced the ball to the Charger 38 yard-line, leading to a 2nd and 4. Cornelison carried the ball twice more, leading to a 1st down. The Chargers were able to advance the ball to their own 47 yard-line, when AC/GC fumbled the ball, allowing Van Meter to recover it on a 3rd and 6 play, starting their drive on the Charger 39 yard-line.
Van Meter’s quarterback Jack Pettit ran the ball on the first play from scrimmage 22 yards to the Charger 17 yard-line. The Bulldogs advanced the ball again to AC/GC’s 13 yard-line, before punching the ball in at the 5:37 mark in the first quarter, tying the game.
On the next series, Van Meter kicked an on-side kick to the Charger 34 yard-line. Cornelison and Jensen worked the ball down to the Van Meter 48 yard-line, before a fumble moved the Chargers back to the mid-field stripe, setting up a 4th and 5 play. The Chargers kicked the ball off, allowing Van Meter to set up at their own 22 yard-line. Pettit threw a long pass, which was intercepted by Charger running back Charlie Crawford, setting the Chargers up in excellent field position, at their own 47 yard-line. Cornelison picked up a couple yards on the first play, when lead to AC/GC’s quarterback Brock Littler running the ball on a quarterback keeper to the Bulldog 47 yard-line, setting up a 3rd and 4 as the first quarter expired. Cornelison added a yard to start the second quarter, taking the ball to the Van Meter 46 yard-line. Littler attempted to pick up the three remain yards, but fell just short, turning the ball over on downs at the Van Meter 44 yard-line.
The Bulldogs attempted a pass, that was broken up, leading to a 2nd and 10. Van Meter’s Dalten Van Pelt plowed down the field to the Charger 32, being stopped by Charger cornerback Austin Kunkle. Van Meter advanced the ball another 10 yards, this time with the stop coming from defensive lineman Griffin Ayers. From the 1st and 10 play on the 22 yard-line, the Bulldogs scored again, taking a 14-7 lead.
The Chargers started the next drive on their own 25 yard-line. Jensen advanced the ball on the ground 10 yards, to the 35 yard-line. Cornelison added a couple of yards, to get the Chargers to their own 37 yard-line. Jensen pushed AC/GC to their own 41 yard-line, while Littler attempted another keeper, getting to the 42 yard-line, where the Chargers punted the ball away.
Van Meter fair-caught the ball on their own 16 yard-line. On their next play, they were able to advance the ball a yard, with defensive lineman Dallas Jacobe and linebacker Ben Marsh stopping the run. Pettit attempted another pass play that was broken up. On the next play, a little movement by the Bulldog offensive front moved the ball back to their own 12 yard-line. Pettit was flushed from the pocket by the Charger defensive front, leading to a first down on their own 33 yard-line. Van Meter was able to advance another 13 yards, with Ayers and Marsh coming in for the stop. Pettit attempted another pass, but it was broken up. However, a late hit by the Chargers, led to a personal foul penalty, setting the Bulldogs up at the Charger 35 yard-line and a new set of downs. Van Meter was able to move the ball another 10 yards for another first down, but were slowed down by Jacobe for a 2nd and 8 on the Charger 23 yard-line. Another incomplete pass gave the Bulldogs a 3rd and 8. However, the Bulldogs weren’t finished yet. They advanced the ball to the Charger 14 yard-line, for a new set of downs. The Bulldogs fumbled the ball on the next play and then had to throw the ball away on the next play, setting up a 3rd and 10. Pettit completed a pass on the next play, to the Charger 7 yard-line.
Before the next play, the Chargers were flagged for being offsides, giving Van Meter a new set of downs, and a 1st and goal situation. On the next play, Van Meter hauled the ball into the end zone, putting them up 21-7.
The Chargers took control of the ball at their own 29 yard-line. Cornelison advanced the ball 8 yards to the Charger 37 yard-line. He then picked up the first down, taking the ball to the Charger 42 yard-line. AC/GC was flagged for delay of game, pushing the ball back 5 yards to the Charger 37 yard-line. Jensen plowed up the field to the Van Meter 48 yard-line, setting up a 2nd and inches play. Littler attempted a pass, which was incomplete. Cornelison then moved the ball to the Bulldog 44 yard-line, picking up the first down. Littler attempted another pass, which ended up being incomplete. On second down, Littler threw another pass, which saw Van Meter penalized for pass interference on the Bulldog 29 yard-line. Cornelison picked up a yard on the next play, followed by Jensen funning the ball to the Van Meter 26 yard-line, setting up a 3rd and 7 play. Littler attempted another pass, which was picked off by the Bulldogs and returned to their own 37 yard-line. Van Meter attempted a short run, which was stopped by Kunkle to take the Chargers into the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Bulldogs took possession on their own 23 yard-line. Van Meter’s first play from scrimmage was called back due to a hold by the offensive, setting up a 1st and 25 play. Van Meter ran the ball to their own 16 yard-line, which is where defensive lineman Blake Newby and Cornelison stopped the runner. On 2nd and 20, Pettit threw the ball to the Bulldog 45 yard-line, with Crawford stopping the receiver. The Bulldogs attempted a run, which was stopped by Jensen for a 2nd and 8 from the Van Meter 48. On the next play, Van Pelt blasted past the Charger defenders for a 53-yard touchdown run, putting Van Meter up 28-7.
The Chargers took the ball on their own 30 yard-line. Crawford, Cornelison, and Jensen attempted to move the ball, but could only make 6 yards before having to punt.
Van Meter opened the next series on their own 31 yard-line. Newby and linebacker Seth Reno were able to stop the Bulldog ball carriers, but not far enough behind the line to keep them from advancing. On this series, Pettit was able to throw from a 3rd and goal situation to put Van Meter up 35-7.
AC/GC got the ball on their own 31 yard-line. Cornelison was able to advance the ball to their own 35 yard-line on the next play. On the next play, the ball was fumbled, but Cornelison was able to fall on it, allowing the Chargers to keep possession. However, Littler threw another interception, which was returned to the mid-field stripe.
Pettit was able to throw a bomb to the Charger 13 yard-line, followed by a run that made 7 yards before being stopped by Cornelison and Jacobe. On the next play, the Bulldogs were able to move far enough to go up 41-7, after a missed field goal by Bulldog kicker Katie Lindsay.
The Bulldogs booted the ball through the back of the end zone, giving the Chargers control of the ball on their own 20 yard-line. Cornelison was able to advance the ball a yard, followed by another run to the Charger 28 yard-line. Cornelison then rumbled for 12 yards, to the Charger 40 and a first down. He then ran for another yard to the Charger 41 to close out the third quarter of play.
Jensen opened the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run to the Charger 47, before Jensen was finally able to pick up the first down on the Bulldog 48 yard-line. Jensen lost a yard on the next play, where Littler attempted a pass, only to be denied again. Jensen ran to the Van Meter 45 yard-line, before Cornelison attempted another run, only to be stopped up on a 4th and 7 play, turning the ball back over to the Bulldogs.
Van Meter moved the ball down the field, getting the ball down to the Charger 39 yard-line. On the next play, the Bulldogs thought they had scored again to take a 46-7 lead, but it wasn’t to be when the referee called Van Meter for holding, backing them up to their own 45 yard-line and setting up a 3rd and 22. Renon and Jensen stopped the Bulldog runner after they picked up a couple of yards, punting the ball back to the Chargers.
However, on the next series, the Chargers were unable to move the ball much, punting the ball back to Van Meter.
The Bulldogs were able to move the ball to their own 24 yard-line, before punting the ball over to AC/GC on their own 43 yard-line, where Cornelison was credited with a fumble on a controversial call. Van Meter ran the clock out by taking a knee.
While disappointed in losing their first game of the season, Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was still looking forward.
“At the end of the day, someone has to win, someone has to lose,” he said. “From here on out we have a new season, we have to put that one behind us, and use it as fuel as we go into the playoffs.”
Jensen was disappointed that his team lost but was encouraged by the kickoff return he had to put the Chargers on the board early in the first quarter.
“I think it’s the kickoff team,” he said. “It’s all them. They do all the dirty work and they let me run free.”
Jensen agreed with Matthewson that the Chargers will use this as fuel to push them into the playoffs.
“Absolutely, absolutely, we don’t ever want this feeling again,” he said.
AC/GC (7-1, 4-1) will learn who they will host next Friday night to open the 2021 playoff season at 9 am this morning.