GRISWOLD – Griswold Firefighters are working with U.S. Representative Cindy Axne and her staff to apply for a $400,000 grant to rebuild the Griswold Fire Station.
The department is running out of space for equipment in the deteriorating building and members have been raising money to remodel or rebuild the station for the past six years.
“We’re having issues with the roof leaking, we’ve had it repaired a couple of times and we’re still getting water leaks,” Griswold Fire Chief J.C. Wyman said. “We’re having problems with the sewer lines under the building that are collapsing in.”
A new building is estimated to cost around $500,000.
Axne visited the Griswold Fire Station last Wednesday discussing the project, and the possibility of securing the grant.
“It was a pretty good meeting, so hopefully we go in the right direction with her help,” Wyman said.
Wyman said approximately $300,000 has already been raised, and the $400,000 would allow members to tear down and rebuild the station at the same location. He said they are likely to know if they received the grant later this year, possibly September or October.
Wyman said the department will be holding a breakfast fund-raiser in October around Fire Prevention Week, featuring omelets and sausage. The exact date and time will be advertised closer to the event. If people want to donate now, they can make a deposit in either the Rolling Hills Bank or Houghton State Bank branches in Griswold to the Griswold Fire and Rescue Building Fund.