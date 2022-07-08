ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council tabled Wednesday a resolution clarifying just which meetings will qualify for compensation for Council members.
The issue arose after discussion arose of clarifying exactly which meetings, subcommittees, and workshops council members get paid to attend. Members are currently paid $40 per meeting, but not all meetings count.
Under the resolution members will be compensated for the following meetings:
a. Airport Commission
b. Atlantic Municipal Utilities
c. Beautification
d. Board of Adjustment
e. CADCO
f. Chamber of Commerce
g. Community Promotion Commission
h. Community Protection
i. Employee Health & Safety
j. Fire Department
k. Housing
I. Library Board of Trustees
m. Park & Recreation Board
n. Personnel & Finance
o. Planning & Zoning
p. Public Safety Commission
q. Site & New Business Task Force
r. YMCA Board
In addition, workshops or conferences or special committees approved by the Mayor will also count, but not sub-committee of the listed boards.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund has recommended the city’s Personnel & Finance Committee look into switching to a salary based system that, officials say, would make budgeting easier and clear up any confusion over which meetings count and which don’t.
“My budgets love predictability and stability more than anything,” Lund said earlier. “My professional recommendation would be for the City Council to move to a salaried system, as this is done for the Mayor and all of the City’s department heads. This is also done for State
Legislators, members of Congress, and the President.
To control costs under the current system, we can push for fewer meetings, but that
that is not beneficial for Council oversight or meaningful policy development, and it
really defeats the purpose of a representative republican form of government and a
participatory democracy. The council should participate when and where needed
without an economic cost.”
The city currently budgets $17,280 a year in salaries for the mayor and council members. Under his proposal council compensation would be $210 a month — which would equal $2,520 a year. Overall the budget would increase slightly to $17,640.