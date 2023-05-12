Grassley believes Congress will come to agreement on debt

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.