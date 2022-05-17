ATLANTIC – The cause of a house fire that occurred last Tuesday at Seventh and Locust Streets has been deemed electrical, according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel.
“The State Fire Marshal and the affected insurance company were both on scene, and they deemed the cause of the fire electrical, and it was due to an overloaded circuit,” Cappel said.
He said the fire was determined to be accidental, and the house is considered a total loss, with the majority of the fire damage to the attic and water damage to the rest of the house.
The fire occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on May 10, in a house that is divided into apartments and owned by Pat McCurdy. Cappel said a neighbor from across the street first noticed smoke coming from the roof, and called emergency personnel.
Firefighters were on scene until 9:30 p.m., and Cappel said the fire was difficult to knock down since it started on the roof and hard to contain until firefighters could get inside the house.