Celebrating with fireworks and pets

Plans for Fourth of July Celebrations are underway, and many of those include firework shows. The downside is those shows could cause anxiety or fear in pets.
Fireworks or any loud noise can cause fear behaviors in pets, such as salivating, trembling or destruction of objects as they try to run away from the noise, which can cause damage to objects or physical injury to your pet.
Atlantic Shelter Director Kris Erickson said she deals with this problem at the shelter, and said one tip is to leave a light on or play music or both to drown out the sound or lights flashing from the fireworks. She said adding music or light distracts animals from the fireworks making them less anxious or scared.
Erickson also said fireworks dealers may also sell treats for animals that have a calming effect or owners can also contact their veterinarian for advice on what to give pets to calm them down.
Finally, she said, sometimes it helps if owners spend time with their pets during the fireworks to assure them everything is okay.
“Sometimes it’s just being with you and being secure that helps them,” Erickson said.
Officials with the Humane Society of the United States also suggest having a “safe space” for animals- possibly an interior room that muffles the sound and the flashing lights of fireworks- that pets can go to make them feel less scared and anxious.
Another recommendation is to distract your pet-play games like fetch or teach your pet tricks, and reward them with treats and praise. This is another way to distract pets from the lights and sounds of fireworks.
In Atlantic, fireworks can only be set off on June 30, July 1, 2, 3 and 4 from 6 to 11 p.m.