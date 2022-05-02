CORALVILLE - The Iowa Bicycle Coalition is leading a day of philanthropy called Big Bike Give. The goal is to create a state-wide peer-to-peer philanthropic campaign uniting bicycle and trail nonprofits in Iowa. The inaugural Bike Bike Give is scheduled for May 24, and will take place on the website www.bigbikegive.org.
Donors can make an online donation to any, some, or all of the participating organizations on May 24 using a single tax-deductible transaction. The fundraising goal is $100,000 for the first year. Money donated will be directed to the nonprofit of the donor’s choice.
Participating organizations include: Iowa Bicycle Coalition, Iowa Scholastic MTB League, Vinton Off-Road Cyclists (VORC), Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Trails Have Our Respect (THOR), Black Girls Do Bike DSM, Nishna Valley Trails, Cedar Valley Association for Soft Trails (CVAST), Cedar Valley Trails Partnership, North Iowa Human Powered Trails, Siouxland Trails Foundation, Iowa Coalition of Off-Road Riders (ICORR), Sauk Rail Trail, Des Moines Streets Collective, Linn Area Mountain Bike Association (LAMBA), Dream Team, Jefferson County Trails, Whiterock Conservancy, Iowa Latino Cycling Club, Old Creamery Trail, Linn County Trail Association (LCTA), Shelby County Trails, Iowa City Bike Library, Hardin County Trails, Buchanan County Four Seasons Trails, Flint River Trail, Plywood Trail, Wabash Trace, Pottawattamie County Trails, Raccoon River Valley Trail Association, Dickinson County Trail Board, Cedar Valley Bike Collective, Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail.
Participating organizations must be 501c3 exempt organizations and have a bicycle or trail focus. Qualified organizations may still apply at the website.
Many organizations have canceled their fundraising events over the past two years. The Big Bike Give can be an important boost for the budgets of many organizations.
Donations directed to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition will be matched dollar for dollar up to $35,000 thanks to a challenge grant from Fred and Charlotte Hubbell and the Reichardt Family.