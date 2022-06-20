Walnut’s Antique Walk was held on Friday and over the weekend allowing people to come out and look for treasures from vendors up and down Walnut’s Main Street and side streets as well as inside the Walnut Community Center. This is the 39th year of the event, and members of the Walnut Community Center Foundation took over organization this year from the AMVETS.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos