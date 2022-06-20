Walnut’s Antique Walk was held on Friday and over the weekend allowing people to come out and look for treasures from vendors up and down Walnut’s Main Street and side streets as well as inside the Walnut Community Center. This is the 39th year of the event, and members of the Walnut Community Center Foundation took over organization this year from the AMVETS.
