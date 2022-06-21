ATLANTIC – Sunnyside Pool staff are still struggling with having limited capacity due to the number of lifeguards, which park staff said they continue to cope with as best as they can. Staff expect more lifeguards to start later after other work commitments. Others are waiting to get certified or to be old enough to become a lifeguard.
It’s a problem the pool staff have been dealing with since the pool opened earlier this month due to the availability of staff and the amount of people who can be at the pool due to Red Cross regulations. Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night one lifeguard can cover 25 people, and recently they have had two lifeguards available to work which limits the number of people who can use the pool.
He said people with pool passes have complained they should have priority when it comes to using the pool, and have threatened to ask for reimbursement if they can’t use the pool. Park Board Members agreed that it should be first come, first served, because some people could be asked to leave if they gave people with passes priority. However, Board member John Krogman said he understood people’s frustration.
“I get it,” he said. “ It’s an unfortunate situation given how staffing is at our pool and many other pools around the state and country right now.”
Rasmussen said they have four lifeguards, and are expecting three to four more to start soon, including one who will be available in July after finishing another job this month. He also said there are people interested who aren’t 15 years old yet - the minimum age to become a lifeguard- and others who are trying to get certified. It’s not for lack of trying, he said. There were four people who took the class at the YMCA, but none passed the test, and three people who took the test at a class in Council Bluffs, and only one person passed the test.
“It’s not like we’re not getting people to apply,” he said. “We’re just not finding people who can pass the test.”
He said most can’t pass the swimming portion of the test, and there are lap swim times for people to practice. He also said the pool manager was in the process of getting certified so she could offer classes in Atlantic, so people wouldn’t have to travel to take the classes.