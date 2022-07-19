ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board tabled a decision Monday to begin the process of expanding the soccer fields at the Little League complex to see if funding might be available for an engineering fee estimated between $11,000 and $12,000.
Park Board tables soccer complex expansion decision
