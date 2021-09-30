ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday allowing Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson to advertise for a paralegal position
Larson currently has an assistant, but would like to create the paralegal position to help get all the county’s work done.
“We have some big trials coming up, and it would be really nice to have another person on board,” Larson said.
Larson said the county will have two vehicular homicide trials and an elder abuse trial coming up later this year or next year. While many times, a plea agreement is reached before the trial occurs, Larson said, she still has to plan a trial will happen, and do all the work to prepare for it. She said beyond having big cases to work on, there is a lot of work to catch up on from last year due to the pandemic.
Larson said she suggested creating the paralegal position instead of an assistant county attorney, because many times a person in that position will get hired, get experience and move on to another position.
“I think that this set up will draw quality applicants, and will draw applicants that are interested in staying longer term,” Larson said. “I think that if I wanted to hire an assistant county attorney- I’m sure I could find somebody right away - but I don’t think they’d stay. I think they would get their feet wet, get in court, get experience and then move.”
She hoped to start advertising for the position so she could have someone hired by Oct. 18.
The board agreed that there was a need to hire more help for the attorney.
“I don’t have any doubt that this is definitely a need,” Board member Matt Wedemeyer said.