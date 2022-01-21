ATLANTIC - Local developer Marty Boose, owner of Boose Building Construction LC, met with the city’s Personnel and Finance Committee Thursday seeking just over $400,000 in incentives for a proposed new housing development.
The plan calls for the construction of eight “basement walkout” homes on property north of Sundance Drive in Atlantic. Boose’s requests are for infrastructure improvements including street and sewer extensions to the property.
“I’m asking you for the infrastructure cost,” he told the committee. “I’m looking for a vote of confidence and then we’ll move forward.”
Boose said the project would include 10 lots, with plans to build eight houses that would sell for around $250,000. Lots would also be available for sale with an average cost of $25,000. Overall, the project would add $2.4 million in new property valuation.
“I think that is conservative,” Boose said.
Altogether Boose estimates the city’s share of the improvement will equal $409,750 — an amount members of the committee seemed ok with.
“This is what Atlantic desperately needs,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said. “I have to run a few numbers on it. But it’s been about seven years since we’ve had a residential development and this is exactly what the Housing Committee wants. We’ll make it work.”
Committee member Pat McCurdy agreed and noted that Boose was a local company.
“What I like is that it’s someone local willing to step up,” he said. “I think you know where we are at Marty.”
The project also received support form past and current members of the Housing Committee including Bob Camblin and Christina Batemen.
“It’s fortunate that we have an experienced quality builder willing to step up so I hope the city will step in and back him up,” Camblin said.
The committee took no official action but expressed support for the project which will now go to the City Council for consideration.