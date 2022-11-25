The number of new weekly COVID-19 infections in Iowa increased about 16% last week — and hospitalizations are up 25% from a week ago — but federal health officials don’t anticipate a repeat of last winter’s coronavirus surge.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

