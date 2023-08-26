Chargers outlast Bulldogs 20-19

GUTHRIE CENTER – On a last-minute, game-winning interception by Taytum Bates, the AC/GC Chargers picked up their first win of the season against the Ogden Bulldogs 20-19.
Both teams were held scoreless during the first quarter, although the Chargers worked their way down to the Ogden 4-yard line as time expired. With 11:56 remaining in the 2nd Quarter, senior running back Tony Solorzano rushed the ball in to put AC/GC up 6-0. Solorzano lined up for the 2-point conversion to give the Chargers an 8-0 lead early in the quarter.
With the help of a 50-yard pass by Ogden’s quarterback setting up a touchdown by the Bulldogs with 9:19 remaining in the first half. Charger defensive lineman Payton Jacobe punched through the offensive to block the point after attempt.
On the next series, Charger quarterback Jathan South threw an interception on the drive, allowing the Bulldogs to score with 5:42 remaining in the 2nd quarter, going up 13-8.
Charger Nate Chance returned the ball to the Charger 31-yard line on the next series. AC/GC kept pounding the ball downfield with Solorzano pushing across the goal line to put the Chargers up 14-13 with 1:07 remaining in the half.
The half ended with an interception by linebacker Xander Harwood. However, the Chargers were called for a blindside block, which added 10 yards to the kickoff to begin the second half.
Charger Joe Crawford returned the ball to open the second half, setting the Chargers up at their own 48-yard line. The Chargers worked their way to the 39-yard line, when Chance drove down the field for a touchdown. However, the score was taken off the board due to an illegal block against AC/GC.
At this point, the penalty bug bit the Chargers, which drove them back to their own 42-yard line.
AC/GC started at their own 36-yard line, when Chance flew down the field for a touchdown with 5:46 remaining in the 3rd quarter, going up 20-13.
Early in the 4th quarter, Ogden drove back down the field, coming within a point of the Chargers, for a score of 20-19.
While the team classified the win as an ugly win, Charger head football coach Cody Matthewson said he wouldn’t take the good feeling away from the team.
“The biggest thing is telling the kids that we won,” he said. “We’ve got to take better care between Saturday and Friday.”
Matthewson said cramps due to the heat and penalties hurt his team during the game.
“We had too many cramps,” he said. “It’s hot, I know that.”
He said the team didn’t feel good about the win, but he believes they can improve.
Solorzano echoed the coach’s thoughts.
“We definitely can get a lot better from what we’ve done,” he said. “We’ve got to take care of our bodies first.”
Bates was honest about his game-winning interception.
“I was really surprised, too,” he said. “I was shocked. I just thought this is where we won the game. Two more plays and we’re good.”
The Chargers (1-0, 0-0) will face Class A, District 7 foe Earlham (1-0, 0-0) next Friday night in Earlham. The Cardinals downed Central Decatur 25-7.