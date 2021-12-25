Merry Christmas Friends! Whatever your Christmas looks like this year, I pray you find moments of love and happiness, joy and peace. This is one of my favorite poems that I read each year, and I hope it brings you joy as well. Praying peace and joy to you and yours this Christmas season.

In the Bleak Mid-Winter

By Christina Georgina Rossetti

In the bleak mid-winter, frosty wind made moan,

Earth stood hard as iron, water like a stone;

Snow had fallen, snow on snow, snow on snow,

In the bleak midwinter, long ago.

Our God, Heaven cannot hold Him, nor earth sustain;

Heaven and earth shall flee away when He comes to reign.

In the bleak midwinter a stable place sufficed

The Lord God Almighty, Jesus Christ.

Enough for Him, Whom cherubim, worship night and day,

A breastful of milk, and a mangerful of hay;

Enough for Him, Whom angels fall before,

The ox and ass and camel which adore.

Angels and archangels may have gathered there,

Cherubim and seraphim thronged the air;

But His mother only, in her maiden bliss,

Worshipped the beloved with a kiss.

What can I give Him, poor as I am?

If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb;

If I were a Wise Man, I would do my part;

Yet what I can I give Him: I will give my heart.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

Trending Food Videos