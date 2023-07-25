ATLANTIC – Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) will provide free rides for anyone who needs them to the Cass County cooling stations, effective immediately through Friday, July 28. There are no eligibility requirements to ride. To reserve a ride, simply call 1-800-842-8065 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Free rides are only available to the designated cooling stations during their normal business hours. In Anita, Cumberland, Griswold, Lewis, and Massena these are the public libraries. In Atlantic the cooling stations are the public library and the Nishna Valley YMCA. Ride scheduling is subject to driver availability, so plan ahead if possible to give SWITA staff time to arrange the transportation. Anyone experiencing a health emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately. SWITA is open to the public, and SWIPCO is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
SWITA offering free rides to cooling stations
Jennifer Nichols
