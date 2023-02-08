ATLANTIC– The Atlantic School Board approved asking for bids for the Washington Elementary Playground project, with the deadline set for March 7.
School board approves bid letting for Washington Playground Project
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- GIRLS STATE WRESTLING: Five NT-area wrestlers reach quarterfianls at IGHSAU girls' tourney
- IOWA POST-SEASON BOYS' BASKETBALL: Class 1A, 2A pairings announced for boys' basketball
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Say it loud and proud – they're Hawkeye Ten Conference champions
- PREP BASKETBALL: A quickie glance at conference races
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- IOWA STATE WRESTLING: SWAT coach, wrestlers prepare for state meet
- On The Docket: Atlantic Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- News-Telegraph earns five INA second-place awards
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.