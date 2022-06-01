Cass County - Staff shortages are causing a reduction in hours at the County Treasurer's office after most of the staff has resigned.
According to a notice taped to the front door of the courthouse, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 pm to 3 p.m. The office will be closed on Tuesdays.
The department has been plagued by a number of resignations recently and one retirement leaving the department shorthanded. During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting Treasurer Tracy Marshall was questioned about properly posting job vacancies and the procedure for filling the jobs.
Job listings must be posted for at least 10 days prior to the application deadline and posting the notice in a public place.
Tensions between the department and the Board of Supervisors have been running high and last month the Board of Supervisors reduced the pay of a recent hire the Treasurer’s office citing a higher than usual starting salary and board members stating the position had not been advertised properly and was filled before being approved by the board.
During a contentious meeting board members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and contrary to the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour she was told she would be making.
The individual resigned shortly after that and a new person was hired from a different county department.
During that meeting Marshall disputed that she had not allowed for proper notice and Tuesday assured the Board that the job would be posted for the required 10 days. But cited the posting requirement in a statement Wednesday as one reasons for the delay in hiring staff.
“Sometimes change happens unexpectedly, over the last few months we have been losing staff. I have hired one new staff member and interviewed several others, waiting for the posting time period and approval. I have always had a good relationship with my staff. It’s been a bit stressful with many changes from federal and state mandates, along with county conflicts. My staff have been recruited by other companies with better paying positions and more flexible for their families. I support each one of them for the dedication while they worked here and there new adventures. As you know the work force is changing everywhere. I hear it every day from other counties and businesses. I am very proud of my accomplishments, including the presidency of the state association. We are working on finding and training employees.
Last month the tension between the two departments became evident with both sides claiming the other was being disrespectful during a discussion of the hiring of the most recent employee.
“I am very disappointed how an employee I hired was treated without me being present,” Marshall said during that meeting. “Her salary was reduced without my prior knowledge. She was disrespected when she was called into this room. She was qualified, trainable and her federal fingerprints and background check had come back in good order. The other day she came to me and resigned and stated to me she could not work in this environment.”
That led to an exchange with Supervisor Mark O’Brien.
“It’s kind of odd that you talked about us being disrespectful when I’ve heard what you say to other people within the community and in this courthouse of how this Board of Supervisors are a bunch of idiots,” O’Brien said . “You have said it, and you have said it to many people. That's very disturbing to me.”
“It’s very disturbing to me how you guys slander me in public,” Marshall countered.
“We don't try to control what goes on in your office,” O’Brien shot back. “ We just try to get you to comply with what our HR attorney tells us what we need to do, which you haven’t. Most of what you just read is totally false.”
“I personally was disturbed by the fact that you are hiring somebody that already worked for the county without even talking or approaching their department head. That is disrespect,” Supervisor Steve Green added.
Notice of Treasurers Office Hours
“Cass County Treasurer’s Office Hours Starting June 3, 2022,” as:
8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Closed on Tuesday’s
Property Taxes and Motor Vehicle Renewals: The best way is by mail or online. www.iowatreasurers.org
A BILL OF SALE is required for all Motor Vehicles purchases. We will process your payments as they come in. Please provide a telephone number in the event we need to contact you.
Please use the yellow drop box outside- envelopes are in the side box.”