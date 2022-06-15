ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council approved wages Wednesday night for seasonal positions including parks and recreation grounds keeper and swim coach and assistant coach for the pool.
The groundskeeper wage was $11.25 per hour, while the swim coach was $1,500 per year and the assistant swim coach was $500 per year. The wages were authorized in the 2023 Budget, but not part of the annual compensation resolution. City Administrator John Lund recommended approving the wages to have a record of these specific wages.
Atlantic Police Officer Jimmy James was sworn in by Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett as an Atlantic Police Sergeant, and Mike Henningsen and Carol Trewet were recognized for their 20 years of service on the Atlantic Airport Commission.