CASS COUNTY- The Cass County Board of Supervisors formally approved redistricting plans Tuesday that include minor changes to the current map.
The plan, put together by the Cass County Temporary Redistricting Commission, was initially reviewed by the Board of Supervisors in January contains only “small” adjustments in the Massena township, though not the city itself, to account for shifts in population.
State law requires that districts are reconsidered every 10 years after the new census comes out to account for changes in population. Wards must be as equal as possible — with the number of residents in each determined by taking the most recent county population and dividing it by the five supervisor districts.
Using that calculation, wards are required to contain 2,625 people with a margin of error of just 1% or 26 people. But even with that slim of a margin, only minor changes were made to the current wards.
“The variation between supervisor district populations is more than 1% from the ideal population of 2,625 for two of the districts,” officials stated in the legal notice stating the time and place of the public hearing in January. “This was done because supervisor districts must follow township and city boundaries as much as possible, and if a township must be divided it needs to follow roadways, and this plan does split a township into two supervisor districts.”
The plan also splits the Massena Township voting precinct to reflect the district changes. Currently the 12th precinct encompasses the entire Massena township, including the city of Massena. The new map breaks out the city along with a portion of the township along the western edge. The rest of the township becomes part of the 9th precinct which includes the Edna and Victoria townships.
While the precincts remain mostly unchanged, the actual voting locations will be determined at a later date.