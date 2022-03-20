DETROIT — University of Iowa senior Jacob Warner dropped a 3-2 decision to Penn State’s top-seeded Max Dean in the 197-pound finals of the 2022 NCAA Championships on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Warner and Dean traded escapes in the second and third periods before Dean countered a Warner shot and finished the deciding takedown with 36 second in the third. Warner added an escape in the final seconds for the final 3-2 score.
“I took a shot. He scored a go-behind. I have to follow through. I have to face him. I have to turn,” Warner said. “I still thought I was going to win that match. I thought I was going to get an escape to a takedown. I was going to go score to score. That is the mindset I need to have. It didn’t happen but I didn’t falter.
Warner advanced to his first NCAA finals and finished the tournament a four-time All-American. He placed seventh in 2019, fourth in 2021 and was a first-team All-American in 2020.
“I have what it takes. That is what this weekend proved to me. I can be on the top of that podium. I won a lot of hard matches this weekend and I just didn’t win the last one.
“I want to be on the top of that stand bad. I have gone up on the podium every year, seventh, fourth, second. There is only one spot left.”
Warner was one of five Hawkeyes to reach the medal stand. He advanced to the championship match by outscoring his four previous opponents 19-5. His appearance in the championship round extended Iowa’s streak of NCAA finalists to 32 consecutive tournaments.
Iowa placed third in the team race with 74.0 points and won a team trophy for the 13th time in the last 14 NCAA Championships.
Warner will return to the Iowa lineup in 2022-23 with three-time All-American Tony Cassioppi, three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, 2020 All-American Abe Assad, and former NCAA qualifiers Drake Ayala, Max Murin and Nelson Brands.
GRADUATING SENIORS
Iowa’s NCAA lineup included five graduating seniors that combined for 20 All-America honors. Those seniors include Austin DeSanto (133, four-time All-American), Jaydin Eierman (141, four-time All-American), Kaleb Young (157, three-time All-American), Alex Marinelli (165, four-time All-American) and Michael Kemerer (174, five-time All-American).
“I’ve given them all a bunch of compliments and they’re all real. They’re all true compliments. They make each other better. They are really good people. There are a lot of different personalities there but they’re all tight. These guys, they welcome everybody. These guys have been really good for this program. It is hard to put into words what they mean. They mean a lot.”