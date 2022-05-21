ATLANTIC – Kids got a chance to see and climb into several different vehicles last Saturday after the Nishna Valley Family YMCA and Robinson Landscaping offered a new event known as “Touch A Truck.”
YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said he heard of a similar event held in Audubon, and both he and Nathan Robinson from Robinson Landscaping thought families in this area would enjoy it in Atlantic.
The vehicles, which came from 21st Century Co-op, Atlantic Fire Department, Atlantic Police Department, AMU, Air Evac., Atlantic Community Schools, Iowa National Guard, Cass County Secondary Roads, Lindeman Tractor, Gus Construction, Heritage House, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Stamp Construction, Todd Young, Hansen Company and Richter & Son Towing, were parked at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Members of the Atlantic FFA offered lunch during the event.
Haynes said the event proved to be very popular.