ANITA – The CAM School Board accepted a letter of resignation Monday night from CAM High School Principal Dominic Giegerich.
“He submitted a letter of resignation, and is taking a position over in eastern Iowa,” CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said.
Croghan said Giegerich would work through the end of this school year.
Giegerich said he would be taking a job at North Linn Community School District as Middle School/High School Principal.
“It’s a step up in size and responsibility, and at this point in my career, I was looking for a new challenge and to get back towards family,” Giegerich said.”I grew up in eastern Iowa so I was familiar with the area.”
He said he’s glad for the opportunity, but will miss being in southwest Iowa as he has been here for 17 years.
“I’ve been very happy in southwest Iowa,” he said. “It’s bittersweet of course. I value my time here at CAM.”