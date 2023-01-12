Mollett Park Project

Pictured presenting and accepting a $200 donation from the Cass County Democrats to the city of Atlantic for matching funds for the Wellmark Foundation Grant for the Mollett Park project are (from left to right) Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh, Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen, Park Board Member Shirley Jensen and Cass County Democrat representative Vicki Nordskog. 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Approximately $3,000 is needed for matching funds for the Wellmark Foundation Grant received last year by the the City of Atlantic, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department and Cass County Extension Mollett Park Community Garden Expansion.

