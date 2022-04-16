ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved a one year contract Thursday with a marketing firm “Locable,” to better promote Atlantic.
The company uses software to help customers by sharing a variety of information with a network of users and on social media.
CPC Chairman Alexsis Fleener suggested working with the company after seeing the founder and CEO, Brian Ostrovsky, at different conferences. He also spoke to the CPC in March giving an overview of the company and the services it provides. The cost of the contract will be $3,800.
Ostrovsky told the committee that businesses sign up for the program and then are able to use free templates to create calendar listings, blog posts and other content. Those can then be shared with other Locable users expanding the exposure. Businesses that want to access more services such as email newsletters or have the company build a website for them can sign up for a paid version of the program. Initially, the program would be hosted by either the city of Atlantic’s website or the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’s.
Committee members as well as chamber and CADCO officials, and CPC Council Liaison Gerald Brink were excited to work with the company, especially since the cost was reasonable.
“This sounds like a fantastic idea, at least to try,” Brink said Thursday.