On April 14th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnny Lee McFadden Sr., 52, of Des Moines, for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense. McFadden was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On April 12th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Worth, 57, of Lewis, on a warrant for Eluding. This stems from an incident that occurred on April 1st, 2022. A Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Donald Worth. Worth led deputies on a pursuit in and around the Lewis area. While on nearby highways, speeds topped at approximately 105 MPH. Deputies momentarily lost sight of the vehicle but soon after found it located at Worth’s residence. Deputies attempted to make contact with Worth but were unsuccessful in doing so; a warrant was issued. Upon being arrested on his warrant, Worth was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
On April 11th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Wilson, 42, of Fort Worth, TX, on active Adair County Warrants. Wilson was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was held until his transfer to Adair County.
On April 9th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Cook, 42, of Adair, on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Cook was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On April 5th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Burnsworth, 41, of Atlantic, on a warrant for Driving While Barred. Burnsworth turned herself in to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on bond.