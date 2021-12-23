ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved using approximately $142,385 of American Rescue Act Funds to digitize county records in the auditor’s, recorder’s and engineer’s offices Wednesday. Adair County is expected to receive $1.38 million in federal funds designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman said the biggest advantage to digitizing records is that people will be able to view them online without having to make a trip to the courthouse.
Last month, Adair County Auditor Mindy Berg told the board a bill that would expand the use of funds from the American Rescue Act has been approved in the U.S. Senate, and is now going to the U.S. House for consideration.
On Wednesday, she said she hadn’t heard anything new related to the bill, but explained last month that, if it was passed, up to $10 million each entity receives could be used like Local Option Sale Tax (LOST) funds. LOST funds are typically used for specific local projects, like improving streets or remodeling a downtown area.
She said one department official didn’t request funding for items like tuckpointing and window replacements on the courthouse or repairs to a wall in the basement because they don’t qualify under current rules. But those projects could qualify if the bill is passed in the house.
Berg said last month lawmakers wanted to get the bill passed by the end of the year, but there was no official timeline to complete it.