ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council accepted a bid of $326,03.03 from Caliber Concrete in Adair for work along Bull Creek designed to control erosion and property damage along the stream.
The city received four bids for the project, all of which came in under the engineers estimate.
“This is a great start,” Snyder and Associates Engineer Dave Sturm said. “We have money left over.”
The city has struggled to find a solution to erosion along the creek for several years which officials say is threatening 36 homes with a total assessed valuation of $4,908,600 in assessed value, with the average home costing $136,354.
In 2016, the city issued $990,000 in bonds for a plan to bury the exposed part of the creek south of fifth street to 17th Street but that project fell following a review by the Army Corp of Engineers causing the cost to soar to nearly $4 million.
The plan, put together by Atlantic Parks & Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen who worked with Snyder and Associates, gained new life thanks to $974,157.58 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which could be used to finance 98.87% of the project.
The new plan calls for using deep rooted water plants and riffles in the stream bed to control the water and is considerably cheaper and has the blessing of the Army Corp of Engineers cutting costs even further and slashing the cost to less than half of the original estimate.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund wrote in the agenda packet for a previous City Council meeting. that the city is required only to provide a 5% match, but will instead offer a 25% match or $108,883.75 to “demonstrate our commitment to the project and secure the Water Infrastructure Grant Funds.” The move will also save some of the city’s ARPA funds.