Cass County - After yet another contentious meeting, the Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed to allow County Treasurer Tracey Marshall to promote three of her employees to deputy positions, opening the door to increase their salaries beyond the Board’s recommendation for new hires.
Marshall and the Supervisors have been involved in an ongoing disagreement over the hiring practices and salaries of employees in the Treasurer's office while the department has struggled to remain open after losing nearly its entire staff due to resignations earlier this year. And while some of the positions have been filled, the office is currently closed until further notice for staff training with no indication of when it may reopen.
“When I have a plan, I will inform you,” Marshall told the board when asked when the office would reopen.
Board members pressed the issue noting that deputies are supposed to be able to perform all of the duties of the department head, and if that was the case after just three weeks of training - they questioned why the doors would remain closed.
Marshall told the board that all three employees being considered were fully qualified but refused to say when the office would reopen but Treasurer’s department employee Stacy Mueller told the board that the office was in fact open and that she was helping members of the public every day.
“The door is unlocked,” she said, adding that individuals that walk in are helped and phone calls are being answered.
But according to a notice posted on the Treasurer's website the office is officially closed for “staff training.”
TREASURER’S OFFICE
***Temporarily Closed*** – To the public for Staff Training
If you need to pay property Taxes, Please call 712-243-5503 and someone can assist you.
24 hr services for Driver’s License renewals can be made online at www.iowadot.gov
Property Taxes and Motor Vehicle Renewals: The best way is by mail or online www.iowatreasurers.org
A Bill of Sale is required for all Motor Vehicles purchases
We will process your payments as they come in. Please provide a telephone number in the event we need to contact you.
Please use the yellow drop box outside – envelopes are in the side box.
That issue aside, the departments have been butting heads for weeks now over how much new employees should be paid.
During an earlier contentious meeting board members refused to hire a new employee in the department at a starting wage of $22 an hour stating that it was too high based on the person’s experience and contrary to the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour.
Marshall has claimed that she is not able to hire qualified individuals at that rate and that other entities are paying that much or more for less demanding jobs. Board members counter that the wage is a probationary - typically for 90 days - while training and orientation is being done and doesn’t take into account the county’s generous employee benefit package that can add as much as $10 an hour in benefits.
Marshall’s move to promote the three recently hired employees to deputy status would allow her to circumvent the board's recommendation.
Under state law department heads set the salaries of their deputies without needing approval from the Supervisors as long as the salaries do not exceed 85% of her salary for the first and second deputy officer; the the deputy in charge of the motor vehicle registration and title division, and the deputy in charge of driver’s license issuance. In offices where more than two deputies are required, the annual base salary of each additional deputy can not exceed eighty percent of the principal officer’s salary.
Currently the Treasurer’s department has three deputy positions available and she had recommended they start at a rate of 80% of her salary - just over $25 an hour. Board members questioned why the rate was so high and asked if she would consider starting them at a lower percentage to allow room for growth.
“I’ll do it at 74% but I won’t do it at 80%,” Supervisor Mark O’Brien said after a motion to approve the move at the 80% rate died due to a lack of a second.
Eventually Marshall did agree to lower the rate to 75% or just over $23 an hour and the plan was unanimously approved.