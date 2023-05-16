ATLANTIC – Sunnyside Pool is likely to open a week later than expected to make sure it has all staff needed to operate it, Atlantic Park Director Wyatt Adderton told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night.
Sunnyside Pool likely to open later than expected
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
Jennifer Nichols
