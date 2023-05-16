Sunnyside Pool likely to open later than expected

Sunnyside Pool will likely open later than expected this season since lifeguards are still getting certified, and the old water slide is expected to be taken out due to concerns about it being a safety hazard. 

 (NT File Photo)

ATLANTIC – Sunnyside Pool is likely to open a week later than expected to make sure it has all staff needed to operate it, Atlantic Park Director Wyatt Adderton told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags