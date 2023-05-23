Crops Nearly Planted Around State

(photo by Jennifer Nichols

Nearly all the corn and soybeans has been planted in southwest Iowa, and much of the corn is already out of the ground.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols

About 95% of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, well ahead of the five-year average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

