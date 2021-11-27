ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday committing another $5,000 for matching funds for a $250,000 Community Attraction and Tourism Grant for the Adair Community Center project. The board previously approved committing $5,000 towards the project in August.
City of Adair officials have been planning on replacing the community center after the previous building was sold so that a Dollar General Store could be built at the site in 2019. After securing a new location- at the intersection of Fourth and Stuart Streets — officials have been seeking donations to match the grant funding. City officials estimated the cost of the project at approximately $900,000.
Ryan Billheimer, City of Adair Public Works Director, asked the board for the additional funding following a presentation to the board that oversees the grant. City officials were asked why the county donation was low, and they said county officials were trying to be “conservative.”
Billheimer said when city officials applied for the $250,000 grant, they were about $66,000 short of the matching funds, but they recently received a $25,000 grant from Mid-American, and would likely receive grant funds from another entity. However, they wanted to come back and ask for another $5,000 from the county.
Board member Matt Wedemeyer said when the county had been asked for matching funds in past years, the amount was always $5,000. However, he said, those requests had been made 10 to 12 years ago, and “$5,000 doesn’t go as far as it used to.”
Chairman Steve Shelley said his concern was if the county donates $10,000, other groups will want that amount in future. Board member Jodie Hoadley wondered if American Rescue Act funds could be used, but no answer was given on that suggestion. Other members thought the county could find the funds in the budget, and all voted in favor of it.