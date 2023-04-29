ATLANTIC – Atlantic Firefighters responded to a RV fire on Friday at 215 West 15th Street in Atlantic at 1:12 p.m, according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel.
featured
Atlantic Firefighters respond to RV fire Friday
jeffl
