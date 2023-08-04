Elections for seats on city councils and school boards will be coming up later this year, but anyone interested in filing for the seats can start doing so now with the first day to officially file on Aug.29, according to information from the Cass County Auditor’s office. The last day to file is Sept. 21.
Nomination papers may be circulated prior to first date for filing as well as during the filing period. Nomination papers and candidate information are available at the office of the county auditor and from the secretary of state web site: www.sos.iowa.gov
The city positions to appear on the Cass County ballot for the 2023 City/School Election are: Anita: Council Member- two Positions and Mayor; Atlantic: City Council At Large, Atlantic 1st Ward Council Member, Atlantic 2nd Ward Council Member, Atlantic 3rd Ward Council Member, Atlantic 4th Ward Council Member, Park & Recreation Board-two positions and Park & Recreation Board-Vacancy Position; Cumberland: Council Member-two positions and Mayor; Griswold: Council Member-three positions; Lewis: Council Member- three positions and Mayor; Marne:Council Member- three positions and Mayor; Massena: Council Member- three positions and Mayor; and Wiota: City Council- two positions and Mayor.
The school positions to appear on the Cass County ballot for the 2023 City/School Election are: Atlantic School District: Board Member At Large-three positions; CAM School District:
Board Member North District and Board Member South District; and Griswold School District
Board Member-At Large, Board Member District 1 and Board Member District 2.
Signature requirements for cities are as follows: City of Atlantic (Runoff Provisions): Council At Large Position-21 signatures, Wards 1-2-3-4 Positions-10 signatures, Park & Recreation Board-25 signatures; and all other cities in the county require 10 signatures for each position
Signature requirements for school districts are as follows: Atlantic School District Positions: 50 signatures; CAM School District Positions: 20 signatures; Griswold School District At Large Position- 16 Signatures, Griswold School District Director 1- 10 signatures, and Griswold School District Director 2- 10 signatures
For more information contact the Cass County Auditor’s Office at 712-243-4570 or email to auditor@casscoia.us.