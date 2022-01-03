ATLANTIC- The Cass County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning to handle a number of routine first of the year matters including naming board administration and assigning committee memberships.
The board agreed to reappoint Steve Baier as Chairman and named Mark O’Brien as Vice Chairman and agreed to continue to hold meetings on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. except for the last Friday of the month.
The milage rate for county employees using their personal vehicles was increased from 45 cents a mile to 50 cents a mile and the medical examiners fee was modified to reflect a new two tier system.
Currently there is a $200 charge for the Medical Examiner and under the new system that rate will remain the same except in the case of an “involved call to be determined by the medical examiner.” In that case the rate will increase to $400.
The board also reviewed and, in some cases, reassigned, membership to a number of boards, committees and agencies.