ATLANTIC – Lt. Devin Hogue has been promoted to Atlantic Police Chief and Lt. Paul Wood has been promoted to Assistant Police Chief, according to a release from Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett. Both will start in their new roles on April 1.
“Lieutenant Hogue and Lieutenant Wood have a combined 31 years of experience in Law Enforcement, with 27 of those years serving the City of Atlantic,” Garrett said. “They bring many talents and abilities to the department and already have the respect of their team. I look forward to working with them as they lead the Atlantic Police Department in this new era. Congratulations to both officers!”
Hogue joined the Atlantic Police Department in August of 2011. Prior to joining the APD, he worked at the Shenandoah Police Department and attended the 13th Basic Academy Class through Western Iowa Tech Community College, where he became certified as an Iowa Law Enforcement Officer. He attended Simpson College and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He was promoted to the position of Lieutenant in 2016. He and his wife Jodie have two children, Charlie and Cullen. In the past, he spent several years as a substitute teacher with the Atlantic Community School District and has been very involved with the implementation and training surrounding emergency preparedness for the schools. He has overseen the many community programs the APD runs throughout the year since joining the department. He is a firearms instructor, computer voice stress analyst, and has received training to offer peer support for the department. He has also been the team leader of the Cass County Drone Team since its implementation in 2020.
Wood joined the Atlantic Police Department in November of 2004. Prior to joining the APD, he worked for the Pella Police Department and attended the 187th basic class through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. He attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Police Science. He was promoted to the position of Sergeant in 2011 and to the position of Lieutenant in 2016. He has been a member of the Atlantic Fire Department since 2007. He and his wife Sara have two children, Riley and Brady. He has served the roles of field training officer, sexual abuse investigator, arson investigator, Taser instructor, and radar instructor for the department.