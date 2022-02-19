SOUTHWEST IOWA – Several elected officials will be coming to the area next week.
Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will be visiting Adams and Shelby counties as part of her 99 counties tour.
In Adams County, she will hold a town hall meeting to hear from constituents at the Corning Community Center, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. This meeting is open to the public.
In Elk Horn, she will see the Kids in the Village day care in Elk Horn, at the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community Schools. This event is not open to the public, just a stop for her to meet with employees and see what organizers of the day care have accomplished.
Also on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Senator Chuck Grassley will hold a town hall meeting at the Audubon County Economic Development office at 800 Market Street. Grassley’s town hall meeting is open to the public. He will be on hand from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Representative Cindy Axne will hold a town hall meeting in Atlantic later that day at the Atlantic Library, located at 507 Poplar Street. The meeting will start at 5:15 p.m.
Then, on Thursday, Feb. 24, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will visit with AMVC officials, at 1:30 p.m. at 1797 190th Street, Audubon. Later that day, he will tour Milk Unlimited Dairy, located at 59100 Memphis Road near Atlantic.