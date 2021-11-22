Rotary Club holds auction

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Rotary Club held its annual auction Saturday night at the Cass County Community Center. Those who attended had a number of silent and live auction items to bid on ranging from a Pac Man video game to an M & M Display to the chance to climb up a wind turbine to tickets to the Iowa vs Iowa State Men’s and Women’s Basketball games.
One unique entry was from Lee Williams who does presentations as President Abraham Lincoln. During the auction, Williams came to the stage and gave a short version of a presentation in which Lincoln was going to give the Gettysburg Address. After saying the words “Four score and seven years ago….” Williams said, “You have to bid to hear the rest of the story.”
Final numbers were not available by press time on Sunday, but the club was donating part of their proceeds to Shift ATL to help with costs associated with remodeling the historical downtown building that formerly housed The Downtowner.
Three residents, Mackenzie Bandow, Jessie Shiels and Alexsis Fleener, started the group in 2019 to build on Atlantic’s foundation of economic development, and continue to help it grow. The group purchased the building, and are working to remodel it so it can be used for a business and living space.
In past years, proceeds have been used to purchase air conditioning for the Cass County Fair Food Stand and body cameras for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.