DES MOINES - The city of Atlantic has been approved for a $300,000 state Downtown Housing grant to help pay for the renovation of four upper story apartment units at 300 Chestnut street.
The Council approved the grant application back in January almost as an afterthought. State rules require that the city can only have one grant application for the program at a time and initially officials were working with another property owner on Chestnut, who ultimately backed out due to the cost of renovating that building. Once that happened, SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener said she “scoured” Chestnut
“It’s very important for communities to take advantage of this grant opportunity to see if they will get funded. So I scoured Chestnut Street and I had worked with Paul Gude in the past, he has the building at 300 Chestnut … I kind of twisted his arm a little bit and so he is going to pursue this grant.”
The one-year only program had $20 million available for awards and received 94 applications requesting $31 million in funding. Projects were scored on a competitive basis on criteria including project appropriateness, funding and partnerships, impact on housing in the community and population size.
The Downtown Housing Grant Program was designed to provides “support for downtown revitalization through new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or below.” It was part of Gov. Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.
Applications have been approved for 61 communities including; Clarinda, $200,000; Corning $200,000; Creston, $600,000 and Griswold $300,000.
“This program provides a unique and transformative opportunity to both revitalize our communities and increase our housing stock across the state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Communities have answered the call for unique and inspiring housing projects, and I look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”